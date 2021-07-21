Local News
Six Nations to launch criminal investigation search for graves of residential school children

July 21, 2021 3 views
Six Nations Elected Chief Mark HIll

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations is about to embark on a search of a crime scene to find children who died at the former Mohawk Residential School Institute. Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said he is part of an informal working group that is survivor lead. That group has worked toward forming a plan to launch a criminal investigation to search the school grounds for remains of students who did not return home. He said they were going to build a building to house all of those needed to complete the search and he hoped to elaborate on the plan at a press conference today, Wednesday July 20 2021.No details on where the announcement would take place or what the plan is to search the more than 350…

