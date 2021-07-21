Local News
July 21, 2021 1 view
Where are they?

Six Nations plans grounds search for children’s graves at former Mohawk Institute Residential School Six Nations Elected Council in search planning stage for graves at former Mohawk Institute Residential School site By Victoria Gray Writer The search for unmarked graves of children at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School will go ahead as a criminal investigation. Planning for the survivor lead search is underway, but the actual work won’t start until massive preparations are complete to gather information and to learn about the process of the criminal and forensic investigation. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Mark Hill gave council and community an update on the search planning at SNEC’s general council meeting July 13th. Hill said himself, other council representatives, Woodlands Cultural Centre representatives and survivors have created an…

