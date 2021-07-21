Woodland Cultural Centres gets $9.4 million to restore “Mush Hole”

By Victoria Gray Writer Woodlands Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence Campaign can start phase three of the project thanks to more than $9.4 million from the provincial and federal governments. Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said as a minister she has done many funding announcements, but the announcement of more than $7.6 million for the Save the Evidence Campaign to restore the Mohawk Institute Residential Schools the most important announcement she has ever made “and probably the hardest.” The announcement was made at the former residential school in front of the memorial on its front steps to all of the children lost to the residential school system on Monday, July 19. “There’s not a lot a politician can say, but the government will be there. We will…



