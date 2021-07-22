Daily
NDP urges Ford to declare a state of emergency over northern wildfires

July 22, 2021 32 views

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO- Ontario’s Opposition is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency over wildfires burning in the province’s northwestern region.

Two NDP legislators who represent northwestern communities say Premier Doug Ford “must stop ignoring the wildfire crisis.”

In a letter to Ford, Sol Mamakwa and Judith Monteith-Farrell ask the premier to take immediate action to deal with the situation, including sending more resources to fight the wildfires.

Members of five First Nations have been evacuated due to the threat posed by the fires and the impact of smoke from the blazes.

There are currently 166 fires burning in northwestern Ontario, with 83 of those not under control.

A spokesman for the Solicitor General’s office says the government is ready to provide “all support necessary” to protect the health and well-being of those affected by the northern wildfires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.

 

