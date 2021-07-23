National News
ticker

Fifth Manitoba First Nation forced to evacuate due to wildfires, smoke: Red Cross

July 23, 2021 26 views

WINNIPEG- A growing number of wildfires and increasing smoke are forcing the evacuation of another Indigenous community in Manitoba.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping individuals with health concerns from Red Sucker Lake First Nation, about 700 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

About 300 people are expected to start flying out of the community today and will be staying in hotels in Winnipeg and Brandon.

It’s the fifth Manitoba First Nation whose members have been forced to leave their homes this week.

Most people from the Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations have left, while Pauingassi First Nation completed its evacuation on Monday.

There are about 2,000 people displaced and the number is growing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Federal government to open applications for Indigenous led shelters across Canada 

July 23, 2021 20

IQALUIT, Nunavut- The federal government says it will soon open applications to build emergency shelters and…

Read more
Daily

Lac La Ronge Indian Band to begin weekend search of residential school site

July 23, 2021 16

By Nick Pearce  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Warning: Details in this story may be upsetting to…

Read more

Leave a Reply