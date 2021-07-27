Indigenous youth boxing group `Team 700′ fights for support after funding cut

By Anna McKenzie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Team 700, a competitive Indigenous youth boxing team based in Nanaimo, is seeking financial support after their funding was abruptly cut by the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre on June 30, 2021. In response to the funding cuts, head coach and program coordinator Ivy Richardson started a fundraising campaign to ensure the team can maintain the outlet that has been so crucial for many of them, she says. “We are fundraising so we can continue training until we can secure funding again,” Richardson wrote in an Instagram post. Richardson, who is Nuxalk and Gusgimukw, says Team 700 “provides a safe space for Indigenous youth to aspire for greatness, both inside and outside the ring.” Richardson had the opportunity to ask some of the team members…



