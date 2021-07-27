Sports
ticker

Indigenous youth boxing group `Team 700′ fights for support after funding cut

July 27, 2021 38 views

By Anna McKenzie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Team 700, a competitive Indigenous youth boxing team based in Nanaimo, is seeking financial support after their funding was abruptly cut by the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre on June 30, 2021. In response to the funding cuts, head coach and program coordinator Ivy Richardson started a fundraising campaign to ensure the team can maintain the outlet that has been so crucial for many of them, she says. “We are fundraising so we can continue training until we can secure funding again,” Richardson wrote in an Instagram post. Richardson, who is Nuxalk and Gusgimukw, says Team 700 “provides a safe space for Indigenous youth to aspire for greatness, both inside and outside the ring.” Richardson had the opportunity to ask some of the team members…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brant County OPP charge two Toronto area men with human trafficking charges

July 27, 2021 156

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – Two Toronto area men are facing a series of  human trafficking charges…

Read more
Daily

Lawsuit against coroner after death of Indigenous child should proceed: appeal court 

July 27, 2021 63

By Paola Loriggio THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-A lawsuit filed by the family of a four-year-old Indigenous…

Read more