Daily
National News

Three charged in Six Nations drug raid

July 27, 2021 24 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three people are facing drug related charges after Six Nations police raided a Mohawk Road home last Thursday, July 22 2021.

Police said they executed a Section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Mohawk Road address and upon entry found no one was at the address.  A female resident arrived shortly after and  was arrested without incident.

Police seized : cocaine, Oxycodone, ammunition, and weapons (a taser, brass knuckles & batons).
Charged were:
Willard Darryn General III, 40, was charged with   Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone & Possession – Cocaine.
Criminal Code of Canada – Possession under $5,000, Prohibited Weapon: Possession X2, Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use, Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions X3 and Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order x2.

Willard Darryn General IV, 20 was charged with Controlled Drug and Substance Act – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone & Possession – Cocaine Criminal Code of Canada – Possession under $5,000, Prohibited Weapon: Possession X2, Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use and Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions X3.

And  Joyleen Faith General, 40, was charged with Controlled Drug and Substance Act – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone & Possession – Cocaine , Criminal Code of Canada – Possession under $5,000, Prohibited Weapon: Possession X2, Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use and Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions X3.

 

All three were released on a recognizance with a court date

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brant County OPP charge two Toronto area men with human trafficking charges

July 27, 2021 164

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – Two Toronto area men are facing a series of  human trafficking charges…

Read more
Daily

Lawsuit against coroner after death of Indigenous child should proceed: appeal court 

July 27, 2021 69

By Paola Loriggio THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-A lawsuit filed by the family of a four-year-old Indigenous…

Read more

Leave a Reply