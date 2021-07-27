Three charged in Six Nations drug raid

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three people are facing drug related charges after Six Nations police raided a Mohawk Road home last Thursday, July 22 2021.

Police said they executed a Section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Mohawk Road address and upon entry found no one was at the address. A female resident arrived shortly after and was arrested without incident.

Police seized : cocaine, Oxycodone, ammunition, and weapons (a taser, brass knuckles & batons).

Charged were:

Willard Darryn General III, 40, was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone & Possession – Cocaine.

Criminal Code of Canada – Possession under $5,000, Prohibited Weapon: Possession X2, Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use, Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions X3 and Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order x2.

Willard Darryn General IV, 20 was charged with Controlled Drug and Substance Act – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone & Possession – Cocaine Criminal Code of Canada – Possession under $5,000, Prohibited Weapon: Possession X2, Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use and Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions X3.

And Joyleen Faith General, 40, was charged with Controlled Drug and Substance Act – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone & Possession – Cocaine , Criminal Code of Canada – Possession under $5,000, Prohibited Weapon: Possession X2, Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use and Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions X3.

All three were released on a recognizance with a court date

