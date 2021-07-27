Brant County OPP charge two Toronto area men with human trafficking charges

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – Two Toronto area men are facing a series of human trafficking charges after an alert citizen contacted Brant County Ontaro Provincial Police (IOPP) Saturday July 24, 2021 at 9:35 a.m. about suspicious people at a Rest Acres Road business in the town of Paris.

OPP responded they said after a citizen said they saw activity near a local business that caused them concern . OPP attended the location and the persons left the area but with the assistance of the citizen, the involved people were located nearby. Police received information one of those involved was a 17 year-old victim of human trafficking. Brant County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate.

Police have charged Julian Ayette Giedroyc, 24, from Scarborough with:

· Traffic in Persons under 18 years-of-age and

· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

Police have charged Sackie Buster Gibson, 19, from Brampton with:

· Traffic in Persons under 18 years-of-age and

· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

The accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons for the purposes of exploitation. It does not require the crossing of borders or any movement of persons. Exploitation is the key element of the offence.

The OPP is committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering and working cooperatively with our law enforcement and community partners to support victims and refer them to appropriate community-based social services or support agencies for assistance.

Human trafficking is not confined to “big cities”.

If you have any information about crimes in your area, please contact your local police service or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 of *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

