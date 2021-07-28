Canada has its first Indigenous Governor General

Canada’s new Governor General brings renewed purpose to role By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General is promising to meet Canadians across the country, understand their concerns and bring a renewed purpose to her office “to meet this moment’’ in the country’s shared history. Mary Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, became the country’s 30th representative of the head of state on Monday. She is the fifth woman to fill the role. Simon pledged to help the country reckon with the historical mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples, including horrific findings of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools, while charting a path forward. In her maiden speech, Simon spoke about straddling the worlds of her Inuit upbringing and the non-Inuit south, and…



