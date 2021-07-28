Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Private School gets $2 million from SNEC

By Victoria Gray Writer The Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Private School at Six Nations is getting a cash infusion to break ground on its building. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion in-camera earlier this month to give the school $2 million to get started on the building, which is projected to cost $16 million. Councillor Wendy Johnson brought the motion to the July 5th Political Liaison meeting’s closed session she said because she was late to the public session. At the full council meeting on July 13 she mentioned the previously passed motion and waived second reading, briefly, near the end of the meeting. “I couldn’t get into meeting until meeting was done. At that time I thought timing was important and I said I would raise it in open. I…



