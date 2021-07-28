Local News
ticker

Six Nations search for grave funding may be limited

July 28, 2021 78 views

By Victoria Gray Writer The survivor-led search for bodies at the Mohawk Institute Residential School may not receive as much funding from the federal government as they’ve asked for. By launching a criminal investigation, Six Nations may be on the hook to fund ground penetrating radar services and more at the former residential school in Brantford. Dawn Hill a survivor of the school called for a criminal investigation on July 21, which Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour and Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill supported. SNEC councillor Wendy Johnson explained what a “criminal death investigation” may entail at the general council meeting on July 13. “The reason that we’ve been talking about the criminal investigation, a death investigation is, you know other communities may be approaching it with a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations group says all residential schools need to be investigated

July 28, 2021 44

WINNIPEG- A First Nations advocacy group in Manitoba is urging RCMP across the country to open…

Read more
Daily

Ford ‘won’t spare a penny’ to fight wildfires but won’t declare state of emergency

July 28, 2021 79

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he “won’t spare a…

Read more