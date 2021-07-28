Six Nations search for grave funding may be limited

By Victoria Gray Writer The survivor-led search for bodies at the Mohawk Institute Residential School may not receive as much funding from the federal government as they’ve asked for. By launching a criminal investigation, Six Nations may be on the hook to fund ground penetrating radar services and more at the former residential school in Brantford. Dawn Hill a survivor of the school called for a criminal investigation on July 21, which Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour and Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill supported. SNEC councillor Wendy Johnson explained what a “criminal death investigation” may entail at the general council meeting on July 13. “The reason that we’ve been talking about the criminal investigation, a death investigation is, you know other communities may be approaching it with a…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice