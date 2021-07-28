Six Nations to search for graves at former Mohawk Institute

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Police and the Brantford Police Service will launch a criminal investigation into the deaths and whereabouts of children who died or went missing while attending the Mohawk Institute Residential School. Dawn Hill, a survivor who first attended the school at just five-years-old, asked the police to launch the investigation at a press conference in front of a community memorial for the children on the steps of the school on Mohawk Street in Brantford on July 21. She said students went missing and they were told those children ran away, but they were never seen again by students or their families. “Many children died at the institute, but we don’t know where they are buried,” she said. The school is one of the largest and…



