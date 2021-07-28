Local News
ticker

Six Nations to search for graves at former Mohawk Institute

July 28, 2021 135 views
Survivors, police and elected officials attended the announcement that Six Nations searching for graves at former Mohawk Institute Residential School (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Police and the Brantford Police Service will launch a criminal investigation into the deaths and whereabouts of children who died or went missing while attending the Mohawk Institute Residential School. Dawn Hill, a survivor who first attended the school at just five-years-old, asked the police to launch the investigation at a press conference in front of a community memorial for the children on the steps of the school on Mohawk Street in Brantford on July 21. She said students went missing and they were told those children ran away, but they were never seen again by students or their families. “Many children died at the institute, but we don’t know where they are buried,” she said. The school is one of the largest and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations group says all residential schools need to be investigated

July 28, 2021 44

WINNIPEG- A First Nations advocacy group in Manitoba is urging RCMP across the country to open…

Read more
Daily

Ford ‘won’t spare a penny’ to fight wildfires but won’t declare state of emergency

July 28, 2021 79

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he “won’t spare a…

Read more