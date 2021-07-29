Daily
National News

Archdiocese apologizes after priest accuses residential school survivors of lying

July 29, 2021 139 views

WINNIPEG- A Winnipeg archdiocese says a priest who suggested during a sermon that residential school survivors lied to get settlement money is no longer allowed to preach or teach publicly.

Archbishop Albert LeGatt says he is disavowing and apologizing for the remarks Rheal Forest made during a service at St. Emile Catholic Church in Winnipeg earlier this month.

During the service, which was broadcast on social media in now-deleted videos, Forest said students liked residential schools and claimed they were victims of sexual abuse to get money.

Forest also said media are evil.

LeGatt says he is sorry for pain the priest’s remarks caused to Indigenous people, particularly residential school survivors.

LeGatt is asking for forgiveness and says the diocese, especially church leadership, has a responsibility to understand the truth of what happened at residential schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Singh meets with Indigenous leaders at former residential school 

July 29, 2021 47

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating demands for more concrete action after meeting with…

Read more
Daily

New report aims to uphold First Nations matriarchal roles 

July 29, 2021 54

By Melissa Renwick  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new report is highlighting the importance of restoring…

Read more

Leave a Reply