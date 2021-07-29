Daily
National News

Mounties investigating historical death at children’s home in northern Saskatchewan 

July 29, 2021 58 views

REGINA- Mounties say they are investigating allegations someone died in 1974 at a northern Saskatchewan home where children who went to residential school lived.

RCMP say they received a complaint in October that a person had died at the Timber Bay Children’s Home near Lac La Ronge, about 340 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The home was not considered a residential school, but it housed Indigenous children who attended the schools.

RCMP say they obtained a recorded statement in July and the historical case unit is investigating.

No charges have been laid.

Mounties in Manitoba said earlier this week that officers had been investigating abuse allegations at a residential school in that province for more than a decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Archdiocese apologizes after priest accuses residential school survivors of lying

July 29, 2021 156

WINNIPEG- A Winnipeg archdiocese says a priest who suggested during a sermon that residential school survivors…

Read more
Daily

Singh meets with Indigenous leaders at former residential school 

July 29, 2021 51

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating demands for more concrete action after meeting with…

Read more

Leave a Reply