Six Nations woman charged with impaired driving

August 3, 2021 598 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police have charged a 27-year-old Ohsweken woman with impaired driving after  police, on patrol Saturday July 31, 2021, at about 11:30 PM,  were heading westbound on 5th Line Road when they saw a car heading eastbound towards them at a high rate of speed.

Police said the vehicle’s speed was confirmed by an on-board radar unit when the vehicle swerved into the path of the police who took evasive action to avoid a collision.  Police said they turned around and pulled the vehicle over in a driveway. Police spoke to the driver and determined she was impaired by alcohol due to her red, glossy eyes, slurred speech, and the strong odour of alcohol emanating from her breath.
She was placed  under arrest for impaired driving.
As a result of the investigation, Charlotte Johnson, 27, of Ohsweken, was released on a Recognizance with a court date for the following charges:
Impaired Driving and Alcohol Per Se Offence 80 plus contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and Speeding, Drive Left of Centre – On a Curve, and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Currently Validated Permit contrary to the Highway Traffic of Ontario.

