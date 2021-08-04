Local News
Slider

Haudenosaunee Confederacy could lose lands to unpaid taxes

August 4, 2021 265 views
Haudenosaunee Confederacy could lose lands to unpaid taxes

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless, Writers The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) may be losing hundreds of acres of land and buildings bought by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) over the years to unpaid taxes. The HCCC bought the lands with the millions of dollars it has been receiving from green energy companies over the years that have established wind and solar farms on unceded Haudenosaunee lands in surrounding areas. How much in total the HCCC has received is unknown since no audits have been made public of the dollars since 2017 despite Turtle Island News requests for copies of the audits. Haldimand County may just be the first of surrounding counties to serve the HDI with notice of a tax sale. The county is seeking taxes on 40…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke 

August 4, 2021 35

  First Nations in eastern Manitoba began sending community members south. CP Photo WINNIPEG- A northern…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous minister worries lifting COVID 19 restrictions could bring fourth wave 

August 4, 2021 42

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he is…

Read more