Nunavut community of Qikiqtarjuaq to get long awaited deepwater port 

IQALUIT, Nunavut- The Baffin Island community of Qikiqtarjuaq will see a deepwater port built in its community after decades of lobbying the federal government.

Infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna announced the $40 million project today at a press conference in Iqaluit as the federal government prepares for a possible election.

The new port, which is located near the entrance to the Northwest Passage, would service ships carrying supplies, as well as tourism and fishing vessels.

Qikiqtani Inuit Association president P.J. Akeeagok, a longtime advocate of the port, says it will also open up opportunities to sell shrimp and turbot locally in Nunavut.

About 40 per cent of Canada’s coastline is in Nunavut, but the territory doesn’t have any public ports and has one small craft harbour located in Pangnirtung.

There are ports under construction in Pond Inlet and Iqaluit.

During her visit to Iqaluit, McKenna has also announced funding for wastewater treatment plant upgrades in several Nunavut communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.

Add Your Voice