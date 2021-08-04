Police Forces unite to investigate crimes against children at Mohawk Institute Residential School

By Victoria Gray Writer A criminal investigation into crimes committed against children at the Mohawk Institute Residential School is mounting while police agencies come together to form a plan. Six Nations Police (SNP) will lead the investigation and have early support from both the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Brantford Police Services BPS. Dawn Hill and other survivors of the Mohawk Institute gathered at the former residential school on Mohawk Road in Brantford on July 21 where Hill read a letter of complaint to the media, Six Nations Police Chief Police Darren Montour, Brantford Police Chief Robert Davis and the Chief Coroner of Ontario, Dr. Dirk Huyer. The letter asked police to investigate those incidents as criminal matters. “The survivors wish police to investigate the deaths of their fellow students…
