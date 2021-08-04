Local News
ticker

Six Nations Little Pantry help community with free non-perishiable goods

August 4, 2021 104 views
Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry, located near the Grand River at the intersection of Fourth Line Road and Mohawk Road. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Community Members with food insecurity now have another option on the territory. The Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry, located near the Grand River at the intersection of Fourth Line Road and Mohawk Road, starting offering community members access to free non-perishable goods, fresh produce, clothes and home essentials in June. Trisha, who didn’t want her last name published, started the project in April after another lockdown. She does outreach work with homeless and vulnerable populations on Six Nations and in Brantford and saw food insecurities rising. “I know there is a food bank and there are other resources and places to go, but some people don’t want to give their names or have people know they are in a bad place right now,”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke 

August 4, 2021 31

  First Nations in eastern Manitoba began sending community members south. CP Photo WINNIPEG- A northern…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous minister worries lifting COVID 19 restrictions could bring fourth wave 

August 4, 2021 37

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he is…

Read more