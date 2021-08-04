Six Nations Little Pantry help community with free non-perishiable goods

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Community Members with food insecurity now have another option on the territory. The Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry, located near the Grand River at the intersection of Fourth Line Road and Mohawk Road, starting offering community members access to free non-perishable goods, fresh produce, clothes and home essentials in June. Trisha, who didn’t want her last name published, started the project in April after another lockdown. She does outreach work with homeless and vulnerable populations on Six Nations and in Brantford and saw food insecurities rising. “I know there is a food bank and there are other resources and places to go, but some people don’t want to give their names or have people know they are in a bad place right now,”…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice