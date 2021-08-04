Local News
SNEC taking vacation

August 4, 2021 54 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has scheduled it’s summer break this year in one week intervals instead of a consecutive two-week hiatus, as was done in 2020. The break was announced at its general council meeting on June 28. The breaks will take place this week, July 26 to July 30 and from August 30 to September 3. Although there will be no council or committee meetings during those weeks, administration staff will continue to work. The SNEC administration building on Chiefswood Road remains closed to walk-in traffic due to construction and COVID-19. Community members are asked to make an appointment with the person they wish to meet with. To submit applications or other paperwork please call the office at 519-445-2201. COVID-19 screening must be completed to enter the building….

