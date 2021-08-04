Veterans spruce up Memorial Park after SNEC gives funding to make up for COVID year

By Victoria Gray Writer The Six Nations Veteran Association will receive double its normal funding allocation from Six Nations Elected Council to make up for a loss in 2020. SNEC passed a motion to give the Veterans Association $20,000 instead of their normally allocated $10,000 annually because they did not apply for the funding in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will come out of the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership funds for 2021-22. The monument in Veterans Park on Chiefswood Road was in need of structural repairs that had to be completed last year before the damage was irreparable. Part of the funding will cover that project. The remaining funds will go toward maintaining the park and the Remembrance Day Ceremony….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice