Calgary police looking for man after residential school memorial set on fire 

August 5, 2021 95 views

Calgary Police are investigating after a memorial to residential school victims was set on fire at Calgary City Hall. (Police Photo)

CALGARY-Police say they are investigating an arson at a memorial for residential school victims at Calgary City Hall.

Investigators say in a news release security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to the children’s shoes sitting at the site of the memorial and other objects burned to ashes.

Police say it’s too early to say why the memorial was lit on fire, but note the hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation to look for evidence of hate-related motivation.

Calgary police say they are very aware of tensions in the community related to residential schools and recent acts of vandalism and arson.

They say the suspect has short black hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black backpack, blue jeans, white-soled shoes and a long-sleeved plaid shirt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.

 

 

