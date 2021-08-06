Six Nations Police charge 7 after drug raid

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Seven people were arrested on Six Nations for drug related offences after a police police raid.

Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at a home on Fifth Line Road on August 4 for suspected illicit drugs.

When Six Nations Police arrived at the home they found two men outside, and another two men and three women inside the residence. All of them were taken into custody after police found a digital scale, cell phones, cocaine, a large amount of fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of money.

Seven people are facing charges .

Chalan Reddy, a 24-year-old from Hamilton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession over $5,000. He was held pending a bail hearing.

Brittany Maracle, a 27-year-old from Ohsweken was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking related to cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession over $5,000 and breach of probation. She was also held for a bail hearing at a later date.

Matthew Greene, a 21-year-old from Ohsweken was also charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking related to cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession over $5,000. He was released on a recognizance with a court date.

Daniel Thomas, a 53-year-old from Ohsweken was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking related to cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession over $5,000. He was released on a recognizance with a court date as well.

Peter Elliott, a 44-year-old from Ohsweken was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession over $5,000. He was also released on a recognizance with a court date.

Kyle Burnham, a 41-year-old from Ohsweken was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession over $5,000. He was also released on a recognizance with a court date.

Judith Glover, a 56-year-old from Caledonia was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession over $5,000. She was also released on a recognizance with a court date.

