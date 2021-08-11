Local News
First Responders celebrate with free cup of coffee and donuts

August 11, 2021 51 views
Six Nations First Responders from police to firefighters to paramedics and nursing staff all received a free cup of coffee and donuts as part of a Tim Horton’s campaign to highlight first responders. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer The Tim Hortons Tims for Good mobile crew visited Six Nations on Monday, as part of its mission to bring free coffee and doughnuts to essential workers across Canada. The team from Tim Hortons on Chiefswood loaded up the van from Mississauga, with 13 12-cup coffee boxes and 9 dozen doughnuts bound for the lodge and local emergency response service workers. Staff at Iroquois Lodge were grateful for the gesture, but wanted to share the joy with residents and asked to have them included in the free gift. Tricia Martin, an RN at the lodge said they were happy that Tim Hortons was celebrating the staff, but the residents are what it’s all about. “It was amazing,” she said. “We love Tim Hortons… They were kind…

