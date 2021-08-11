Daily
National News

Nishnawbe Aski Nation elects Derek Fox as new grand chief

August 11, 2021 39 views

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation has elected a new grand chief Derek Fox, of Bearskin Lake First Nation. He replaces outgoing Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler (Supplied Photo)

THUNDER BAY, Ont. -The Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, has elected a new grand chief.

Derek Fox, of Bearskin Lake First Nation, replaces outgoing Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who has led the organization since 2015.

Fox has served two terms as the organization’s deputy grand chief.

He is the son of former NAN grand chief Charles Fox.

NAN’s unofficial results say Derek Fox defeated Bruce Shisheesh with 30 votes during its 39th Annual Keewaywin Conference on Wednesday.

NAN also elected three deputy grand chiefs who will form the 2021-2024 executive council.

The organization says Fox and the deputy grand chiefs have been sworn into office for a three-year term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.

 

