People from four Manitoba First Nations going home after wildfires forced them out 

August 11, 2021 41 views

WINNIPEG- More than 2,500 people from four First Nations in Manitoba are heading home after having to leave their communities due to wildfires and smoke.

Leadership from Berens River and Bloodvein First Nations as well as Tataskweyak and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nations have determined it is safe for members to return.

The Canadian Red Cross says everyone from the communities is expected to be home by the end of Thursday.

Residents from Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations are remaining in Winnipeg and there is no timeline for when they are to return home.

Meanwhile, Manitoba welcomed more than 100 South African firefighters Wednesday to help with wildfires.

Manitoba has 143 active wildfires burning across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021

