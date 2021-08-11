Sports
ticker

Six Nations registers .500 mark at Ontario Junior Lacrosse League tournament

August 11, 2021 45 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer Members of the Six Nations Junior A lacrosse club were a bit sore and exhausted after playing eight games over the course of two weekends. But more than anything players were just happy to be back on the floor and representing Six Nations again after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their 2020 and 2021 regular season schedules. Though the traditional season and playoffs were once cancelled due to the pandemic, Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) officials did manage to salvage some action this year. All 11 league entrants participated in a tournament held on recent weekends at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville. All teams played two games on a Saturday and two more the next day. They repeated that schedule the following weekend, resulting…

