West Edmonton Mall is hosting the opening of Alberta Indigenous Games: August 12 

By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The 2021 Alberta Indigenous Games (AIG) kick off Aug. 12 at the West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace, with Indigenous elders and dignitaries participating in the Eagle Staff Run through the first floor of the mall. Afterwards, a procession of athletes will enter the Ice Palace for the opening ceremony at 2 p.m., which will include various Indigenous vendors and artisans onsite to showcase their projects, in addition to a formal program of speakers and performances. The games, which were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will take place Aug. 13 -19 at various sporting facilities throughout Edmonton. Athletes will participate in a dozen competitive sports: basketball, hand games, baseball, lacrosse, ball hockey, soccer, golf, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, beach volleyball, rugby and cross country….
