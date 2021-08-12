New hall of fame multimedia exhibit features Indigenous sports heroes

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new Indigenous-themed exhibit offered by Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is now live and attracting plenty of attention. The Indigenous Sport Heroe Education Experience, which was officially launched earlier this week, is a digital multimedia exhibit which showcases 14 Indigenous individuals that have been inducted into the hall of fame. The online exhibit can be viewed here: Indigenous Sport Heroes Education Experience (indigenousheroes.ca) It is intended to be viewed as a book, with 14 chapters, each one detailing the stories and accomplishments of Indigenous hall of famers. Cheryl Bernard, the president and CEO of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, said hall officials have been blown away by the early response to the exhibit. Just one day after the exhibit was launched it…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice