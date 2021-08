Six Nations man faces impaired driving charge

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A Six Nations man is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle smashed into a hydro pole near the Chiefswood Road and First Line Road intersection Sunday August 8, 2021 at about 6:48 p.m.

Six Nations Police said a blue Chevrolet Silverado was facing westbound in the south ditch. Police said they spoke to the driver who had slurred speech, a strong odour of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had glossy eyes. Police arrested the lone driver for Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle. Charged was Walter Johnson-General, 34, of Ohsweken. He was released on a recognizance with a later court date.

