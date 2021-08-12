Daily
National News

Six Nations man faces impaired driving charge

August 12, 2021 363 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A Six Nations man is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle smashed into a hydro pole near the Chiefswood Road and First Line Road intersection  Sunday August 8, 2021 at about 6:48 p.m.

Six Nations Police said  a blue Chevrolet Silverado was facing westbound in the south ditch. Police said they spoke to the driver who had slurred speech, a strong odour of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had glossy eyes. Police arrested the lone driver for Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle. Charged was Walter Johnson-General, 34, of Ohsweken. He was released on a recognizance with a later court date.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New hall of fame multimedia exhibit features Indigenous sports heroes

August 12, 2021 28

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new Indigenous-themed exhibit offered by Canada’s Sports Hall…

Read more
Daily

Federal government turns down Grassy Mountain 

August 12, 2021 37

By Sean Oliver Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After reviewing the joint review panel’s report on the…

Read more

Leave a Reply