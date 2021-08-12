Six Nations man facing stunt driving charge

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION-A Six Nations man is facing a Stunt Driving charge after a two-vehicle collision on the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation sent one of the drivers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, August 11, Haldimand OPP said.

OPP Haldimand Emergency Services, Haldimand Fire Services, Six Nations Police, Six Nations Emergency Services and Six Nations Fire Services responded to the collision at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Ojibway Road in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation at 3:48 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday August 11). No further details were available.

OPP have charged Sidney Jamieson, 38, has been charged with:

Stunt Driving,

Careless Driving, and

Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

