BREAKING NEWS: Canadian government mandates COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees

August 13, 2021 1 view

OTTAWA-The Canadian government announced on Friday that it will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all federal public employees.

It is also calling on all Crown Corporations to follow suit including all transport employees, all federally regulated industries, it will affect over 300,000 people. It will also include industries including the banks,  Air Canada, CBC which is a Crown Corporation,  and other industires and includes anyone flying within Canada.

All federal employees will be be required to be vaccinated by the end of October 2021.

Universities will now be able to require all staff, students and visitors to their campuses to be vaccinated before they return to school in the fall.

The government is hoping industry and business will now be able to impose the same regulations on their workplaces.

The US is also demanding government employees to be vaccinated.

The federal announcement comes just as Ontario confirms 510 new cases of COVID-19 down slightly from 513 with a fourth wave expected.
Provincial health officials confirmed 510 new infections on Friday, down slightly from 513 reported the previous day.

Of those cases, 368 are unvaccinated individuals while 57 are partially vaccinated and another 85 are fully vaccinated.

It marks the first time since mid-June the province has recorded consecutive days of more than 500 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is just shy of 400, and has more than doubled over the past eight days.

 

