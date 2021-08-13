BREAKING NEWS: Canadian government mandates COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees

OTTAWA-The Canadian government announced on Friday that it will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all federal public employees.

It is also calling on all Crown Corporations to follow suit including all transport employees, all federally regulated industries, it will affect over 300,000 people. It will also include industries including the banks, Air Canada, CBC which is a Crown Corporation, and other industires and includes anyone flying within Canada.

All federal employees will be be required to be vaccinated by the end of October 2021.

Universities will now be able to require all staff, students and visitors to their campuses to be vaccinated before they return to school in the fall.

The government is hoping industry and business will now be able to impose the same regulations on their workplaces.

The US is also demanding government employees to be vaccinated.