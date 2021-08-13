Daily
Most Ontario wildfire evacuees headed home, one First Nation still evacuating

August 13, 2021 40 views

DRYDEN, Ont.- Most residents of First Nations in northwestern Ontario who were evacuated due to the threat of nearby wildfires are heading home.

The province says hundreds of members of three communities — Pikangikum First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation, Poplar Hill First Nation — are in the process of being repatriated.

Those who were evacuated from two other communities, North Spirit Lake First Nation and Cat Lake First Nation, have all returned home.

But the province says Wabaseemoong Independent First Nation is still evacuating residents due to the threat of smoke from burning forest fires.

So far, close to 500 people from that First Nation have been taken to host communities across the province.

There are 105 active fires burning in northwestern Ontario, with 12 not under control, four being held, nine under control and 80 being monitored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.

