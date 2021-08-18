Archeological dig at former Arrowdale golf course shut down after Brantford failed to notify Six Nations

By Victoria Gray

Writer

A Six Nations archeological supervisor has ensured an archaeological dig was stopped at the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course.

Tanya Hill-Montour went to the controversial site in Brantford that is on contested Six Nations territory on August 3 after she saw a Facebook post on the Friends of Arrowdale page with photos of the ongoing archaeological dig. She issued a verbal cease and desist order and the investigating company AMICK Consultants Ltd. complied.

Lonny Bomberry, Director at Six Nation Lands and Resources Department said generally, they have a good relationship with the City of Brantford, but they didn’t follow protocol with this dig.

“Brantford should have notified us before they even started, they should have notified us of stage one and two. They are required to notify us of stage three and they neglected to do that,” he said.

According to the province’s 2011 Technical Bulletin for Consultant Archaeologists in Ontario Bomberry is correct, but the document also says

“Engaging Aboriginal communities at the following additional stages constitutes wise practice, which you are encouraged to follow. You should engage Aboriginal communities: 1. In Stage 1, when conducting the Background Study, in order to identify information sources in local Aboriginal communities,” the document reads.

Work on the 1 acre parcel has stopped until monitors are secured from both Six Nations and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN).

Maria Visocchi director of communications and community engagement with the City of Brantford said the city is working with both First Nations and has been throughout the archaeological assessment of Arrowdale, but the work has stopped until such time as representatives can be on site.

Bomberry said the department wasn’t notified of stage three work.

“AMICK’s work has been halted until the participation of Field Liaison Representatives/monitors can be coordinated to ensure Indigenous engagement in the archeological activity related to this site. The City continues working closely with Six Nations representatives as we have been since the project began. The work was halted until such a time that AMICK and the City, together with SNGR and MCFN can coordinate the participation of Field Liaison Representatives to oversee the archeological activity related to this site,” Visocchi said in an email.

Bomberry said the archaeologists found pieces of pottery on the site, which triggered the stage three investigation. A Facebook post by Veronica Christine on the Friends of Arrowdale Group said AMICK employees told her they found lithics, a projectile point, a corner-notched point, fire cracked rock and calcined bone in addition to pottery.

Visocchi maintains the city got the stage one report from AMICK in February and the stage two report in April. After city officials reviewed it, it was sent out to Six Nations Elected Council and MCFN in June.

“These reports were also submitted to the Ministry of Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Culture, as required. The City received the Stage 3 proposal from AMICK Consulting on July 30th,” she said.

Bomberry said they are in the process of making arrangements to have monitors at the excavations.

“Well, we do speak with Brantford frequently and so, it will be ironed out. It shouldn’t be too long. We should work out something with them soon,” he said.

Friends of Arrowdale, which turned into Know Your City Inc. have protested the sale of 32 acres of the golf course to Elite M.D. Developments in August 2020. The city accepted a $14 million offer and pledged to build 845 affordable housing units over 10 years and create a large green space on the other 17 acres of the former golf course.

The curse ceased operations in November 2020.

The group protested the sale, took the city to court and requested a judicial review of the sale. It was denied in January 2021, the group appealed, which was also denied in April.

The city has spent a little more than $18600,000 on litigation and the group was ordered to pay $41,000 of the court fees. The city says they’ve only received $10,000 of the court-ordered costs.

