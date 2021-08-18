By Victoria Gray Writer Bread and Cheese is taking yet another new form this year, with the first Bread and Cheese drive-thru event. Sic Nations Elected Council announced plans to host the event that way delayed from Victoria day weekend, at its full council meeting on August 10. The event will take place at two locations on Friday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they run out of supplies, but Shirley Johnson, SNEC office manager said they’ve ordered just as much as last year when councillors delivered the bread and cheese directly to people’s homes last year. One drive-thru event will take place at The Gathering Place on Pauline Johnson Road, the other will take place at the community centre, near the skate park. The event…



