Local News
ticker

Bread and Cheese drive thru event

August 18, 2021 82 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Bread and Cheese is taking yet another new form this year, with the first Bread and Cheese drive-thru event. Sic Nations Elected Council announced plans to host the event that way delayed from Victoria day weekend, at its full council meeting on August 10. The event will take place at two locations on Friday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they run out of supplies, but Shirley Johnson, SNEC office manager said they’ve ordered just as much as last year when councillors delivered the bread and cheese directly to people’s homes last year. One drive-thru event will take place at The Gathering Place on Pauline Johnson Road, the other will take place at the community centre, near the skate park. The event…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Significant day’: Tsleil Waututh Nation and Canada sign Burrard Inlet stewardship agreement 

August 18, 2021 27

By Elisia Seeber  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas grew up on the…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon

August 18, 2021 64

Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria…

Read more