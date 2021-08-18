Former Mohawk Institute Residential School renovations a reality

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Councillors wasn’t mirroring the federal or provincial government’s by waiting two years to help push the Save the Evdience Campagin along. Instead they voted unanimously last Tuesday (Augst 10) to give the Woodland Cultural Centre the supporting motion they needed to access funding promised by both the federal and Ontario governments. The two levels of government announced recently almost $10 million in government funds to the Save the Evidence Campaign to help restore the former residential school on Mohawk Street in Brantford. The centre had applied for the funding two years ago. On July 19th Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced more than $7.6 million to the campagin to restore the former Mohawk Institute Residential School and Brant-Brantford MPP Will…
