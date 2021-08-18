Local News
ticker

Former Mohawk Institute Residential School renovations a reality

August 18, 2021 70 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Councillors wasn’t mirroring the federal or provincial government’s by waiting two years to help push the Save the Evdience Campagin along. Instead they voted unanimously last Tuesday (Augst 10) to give the Woodland Cultural Centre the supporting motion they needed to access funding promised by both the federal and Ontario governments. The two levels of government announced recently almost $10 million in government funds to the Save the Evidence Campaign to help restore the former residential school on Mohawk Street in Brantford. The centre had applied for the funding two years ago. On July 19th Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced more than $7.6 million to the campagin to restore the former Mohawk Institute Residential School and Brant-Brantford MPP Will…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Significant day’: Tsleil Waututh Nation and Canada sign Burrard Inlet stewardship agreement 

August 18, 2021 27

By Elisia Seeber  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas grew up on the…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon

August 18, 2021 64

Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria…

Read more