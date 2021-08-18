Local News
ticker

OPP charge Six Nations man with stunt driving

August 18, 2021 281 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY-Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Ohswkeen man with Stunt Driving after a two vehicle collission August 11, 2021. Haldimand Emergency Services, Haldimand Fire Services, Six Nations Police, Six Nations Emergency Services and Six Nations Fire Services responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Ojibway Road in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation on August 11, 2021 at 3:48 p.m. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The OPP has charged Sidney Jamieson, 38, of Ohsweken with: Stunt Driving, Careless Driving, and Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt. Jamieson is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date. Six Nations Police charge man with impaired driving SIX NATIONS-A 34-year-old Ohswken…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Significant day’: Tsleil Waututh Nation and Canada sign Burrard Inlet stewardship agreement 

August 18, 2021 27

By Elisia Seeber  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas grew up on the…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon

August 18, 2021 64

Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria…

Read more