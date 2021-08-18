OPP charge Six Nations man with stunt driving

HALDIMAND COUNTY-Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Ohswkeen man with Stunt Driving after a two vehicle collission August 11, 2021. Haldimand Emergency Services, Haldimand Fire Services, Six Nations Police, Six Nations Emergency Services and Six Nations Fire Services responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Ojibway Road in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation on August 11, 2021 at 3:48 p.m. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The OPP has charged Sidney Jamieson, 38, of Ohsweken with: Stunt Driving, Careless Driving, and Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt. Jamieson is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date. Six Nations Police charge man with impaired driving SIX NATIONS-A 34-year-old Ohswken…



