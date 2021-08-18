Local News
ticker

Six Nations high speed internet delayed by late local entry

August 18, 2021 185 views

By Victoria Gray Writer High speed and fibre optic internet solutions for Six Nations are being delayed because a local company came late to the game. The Six Nations Community Broadband Task Force gave a presentation to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its full council meeting August 10 and said Xplornet Communications Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. were ready to install fibre cables this summer to cover the entire territory in high speed internet, but First Nations Cable delivered its plan to offer fibre a month ago. The task force started in November 2020. Darrin Jamieson, senior administration officer and chair of the task force said First Nations Cable was contacted several times throughout the year, but has slowed the process and is unwilling to compromise with the task…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Significant day’: Tsleil Waututh Nation and Canada sign Burrard Inlet stewardship agreement 

August 18, 2021 20

By Elisia Seeber  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas grew up on the…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon

August 18, 2021 41

Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria…

Read more