Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon

Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria is organized. (TIN File Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray

Writers

SIX NATION OF THE GRAND- The cupboards may be bare at the Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry but they won’t be for long says its organizer

The pantry, at the corner of Fourth Line and Mohawk Road had only been open for a few weeks when the organizer, Trish, received an email from Six Nations Health Services telling her to close down until she met health standard criteria.

“They wanted me to have a Food Handlers certificate, a logo, and there were other items that of course I am going to comply with. I know how important this service is to the community,” she said.

The pantry, overseen by volunteers from both on and off reserve, has been providing free non-perishable goods to community members in need who can access the pantry 24 hours a day.

She said she started the project to simply help people.

“I just want to help people who may need some help, and do it with some dignity, so they could come any time they wanted to. This isn’t a business it’s a project,” she said.

The pantry is usually filled with canned goods but she added fresh fruits and vegetables and was driving to Hamilton daily to pick up the produce. Its popularity also brought produce from community members with gardens. “I think it is wonderful that community members who have their own gardens are so willing to share with people in need,” she said.

Everything was going well, she said until a week ago.

She said she fell ill for a few days but had made arrangements with a volunteer to monitor the pantry, stock it, take away any perishables that had been dropped off but not taken and clean but the individual didn’t show up. She said someone posted a photo of fresh food that had rotted after being left in the pantry during last week’s heat wave to Facebook.

“That’s when someone from the health department saw it on Facebook and went to the pantry and saw food there that had rotted,” she said and she received email notification to stay closed until she met their criteria.

“I am very committed to helping people and I have told the Health Services I am willing to do anything they would like me to do to comply with their rules so I can keep helping people.”

The Brantford woman said since the “temporary” closure she has had others volunteering. “I have had a lot of Six Nations people coming forward wanting to help out, retired teachers, fire fighters and other people and they are all willing to take shifts on the pantry to help or do what they can,” she said.

She said she hopes to have it up and running within the week.

Six Nations Councillor Helen Miller said the pantry had been shutdown for health and safety concerns. In a post to Facebook she said “Upon inspection by health people some of the food like produce was spoiled and can goods and packaged goods expired. Plus the pantry itself wasn’t kept clean. Given the hot weather we’ve had storing food outside is not healthy and safe,” she said in the post.

Trish said the set back hasn’t deterred her from helping, or her volunteers. Instead, she says, she has gained a lot of support from the community.

“I have a lot of support from the community. It is so encouraging and I want to do anything in my power to get it open again as soon as possible. Hopefully by next week,” she said.

She is currently getting her Safe Food Handling certificate, an online course, and has other volunteers doing the same. She said she will be contacting volunteers and organizing schedules and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place along with sanitizing. She said fresh or frozen donated foods will be kept in coolers in a vehicle. She said notices of when fresh or frozen goods will be available will be posted to the pantry’s Facebook page.

A donor to the pantry commented on the post too defend the pantry and its organizer. “Some folks who need help may not want to access food banks.the pantry was a way to get a bit of help discreetly when needed and not necessarily during business hours. The lady who was doing this, for all the right reasons and gaining nothing, maintained it best she could and checked it frequently throughout the day and saw the need, nothing else,” she said. “Sure there is health and safety to always be cautious of but she did her best.ive (sic) donated a few times and everytime (sic) I went there it was clean, organized, inviting and the stock was always different so there is a definite need. Is there a way she can continue?”

Since the email from health services Trisha has secured many more volunteers to help with the pantry to mitigate these issues and all of them plan to get their Ontario Food Handler Certification in the coming week. She also hopes to have all the paperwork requested to Six Nations Health Services this week so she can re-open next week. She said she will be updating the pantry’s Facebook page that already has 1400 followers.

“I really just want to make sure no one goes hungry. The food is free and I want people to be able to get it whenever they can,” she told Turtle Island News.

