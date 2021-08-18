Six Nations of the Grand hosts First Nations evacuees from northwestern Ontario wildfires

Six Nations of the Grand hosted Sunday two busloads of First Nations peoples evacuated from their homes in northwestern Ontario including the communities of Wabaseemoong First Nation and WhiteFish. They were evacuated to London when their homes came under threat of wildfires and smoke. After touring the community a luncheon was held for them at the Six Nations Fire Department. COVID-19 protocals werein place with a test taken before entering the fire department. Some communities have begun to return home but smoke from northwest forest fire continues to affect air quality in northwestern Ontario. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…
Related Posts
‘Significant day’: Tsleil Waututh Nation and Canada sign Burrard Inlet stewardship agreement
August 18, 2021 20
By Elisia Seeber Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas grew up on the…
Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon
August 18, 2021 40
Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria…