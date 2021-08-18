Six Nations of the Grand hosts First Nations evacuees from northwestern Ontario wildfires

Six Nations of the Grand hosted Sunday two busloads of First Nations peoples evacuated from their homes in northwestern Ontario including the communities of Wabaseemoong First Nation and WhiteFish. They were evacuated to London when their homes came under threat of wildfires and smoke. After touring the community a luncheon was held for them at the Six Nations Fire Department. COVID-19 protocals werein place with a test taken before entering the fire department. Some communities have begun to return home but smoke from northwest forest fire continues to affect air quality in northwestern Ontario. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…



