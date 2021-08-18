Local News
ticker

The Six Nations Water Tower may be repainted

August 18, 2021 59 views

Six Nations Elected Council’s Businesses and Infrastructure Committee passed a motion to recommend to council that Public Works apply for funding from the Canada Infrastructure Program: Green Stream Stage II, to cover the cost of sand blasting and repainting the water tower on Fourth Line. Sand blasting and repainting will help keep the rust down and ensure the water in the tower does not become contaminated. The work is expected to cost $800,000. If the grant comes through Six Nations would be responsible for 6.6 per cent of the cost, the Federal and provincial governments would take care of the rest. In the 80’s and in 2017 contests were held to determine the design on the tower and the committee agreed that was a good method and they may run…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Significant day’: Tsleil Waututh Nation and Canada sign Burrard Inlet stewardship agreement 

August 18, 2021 20

By Elisia Seeber  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas grew up on the…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations little pantry giving free non-perishable goods away re-opening soon

August 18, 2021 41

Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria…

Read more