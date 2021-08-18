The Six Nations Water Tower may be repainted

Six Nations Elected Council’s Businesses and Infrastructure Committee passed a motion to recommend to council that Public Works apply for funding from the Canada Infrastructure Program: Green Stream Stage II, to cover the cost of sand blasting and repainting the water tower on Fourth Line. Sand blasting and repainting will help keep the rust down and ensure the water in the tower does not become contaminated. The work is expected to cost $800,000. If the grant comes through Six Nations would be responsible for 6.6 per cent of the cost, the Federal and provincial governments would take care of the rest. In the 80’s and in 2017 contests were held to determine the design on the tower and the committee agreed that was a good method and they may run…



