Walk for Joe marks death of teen who fled Mohawk Institute

By Victoria Gray Writer Joseph Commanda was just 13-years old when he died fleeing the Mohawk Institute Residential School more than 50 years ago and now, his family says its time to bring his spirit home. Commanda’s sister, Loretta Nadeau has spent most of her life wishing the body that was sent back to Pikwàkanagàn First Nation, about 130 kilometres west of Ottawa, wasn’t Joe’s, or that she had been older than 15, when he died so, she could have helped him. “It was a traumatic experience, I guess being native, I think, we think with trauma the spirit still lingers,” she said. “I want to bring him home, bring some peace and bring some healing to the family.” Nadeau’s brothers, Joseph and Rocky Commanda, ran away from the school…
