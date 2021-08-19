Daily
National News

Hamilton police charge Toronto man after John A. Macdonald statue allegedly toppled 

August 19, 2021 85 views

 Hamilton statue of Canada’s first Prime Minister was pulled by ropes to the ground.  

HAMILTON, ONT-Hamilton police say they’ve charged a man after a statue of Canada’s first prime minister was toppled in a park over the weekend.

The statue prior to being toppled.

Investigators say protesters were at Gore Park on Saturday, and a woman allegedly scaled the statue of John A. Macdonald to tie ropes to it.

Investigators allege someone then pulled the statue down, and once it was on the ground, it was damaged with spray paint, a hammer and a grinder.

They say a 56-year-old Toronto man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and will appear in court at a later date.

There’s been a renewed reckoning with Macdonald’s legacy in recent years, as he’s considered an architect of Canada’s residential school system.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they expect to lay more charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 18, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

