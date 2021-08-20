Six Nations Police charge two people with drug and stolen property after man stops for coffee

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two people are facing drug and stolen property charges after Six Nations Police spotted a wanted man driving a stolen vehicle, stopping to buy a coffee at a local drive thru.

A Six Nations Police officer, on patrol, spotted the man, who was known to be wanted on outstanding warrants, driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, that had been reported stolen, into the Tim Hortons drive-thru on Chiefswood Road Thursday (August 18 2021) at about 12:35 p.m. When the man pulled in marked police vehicles arrived on scene preventing the vehicle from fleeing. Police told the male driver he was under arrest for outstanding warrants. Police said the man resisted being taken into custody assaulting an office while a female passenger exited the vehicle and removed an 8 month old child that did not belong to either the female passenger or the driver.

During a search of the man police found Canadian currency, a cell phone, lighter, straw, pill container, Cocaine, and pink Fentanyl in rock form on him.

Inside the vehicle, in plain view, police saw crack cocaine along with a glass pipe, suspected to smoke crack cocaine.

Further investigation of the vehicle resulted in finding cocaine, digital scales, Fentanyl, and another cell phone. The vehicle was also on file as stolen.

Police utilized the services of Ogwadeni:deo in reference to the child being inside the vehicle while drugs were present.

As a result of the traffic stop, the male driver and female passenger were charged with the following:

Wade Simon, 37, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing on charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession – Cocaine

Possession – Fentanyl

Possession over $5,000

Possession under $5,000

Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than To Attend court X4

Breach of Probation X3

Driving While Under Suspension X3

Jean Martin, 35, of Ohsweken was released on a recognizance with a court date and is facing charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession – Cocaine

Possession – Fentanyl

Possession over $5,000

Possession Under $5,000

Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number

