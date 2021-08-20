National News
ticker

Six Nations Police charge two people with drug and stolen property after man stops for coffee

August 20, 2021 963 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two people are facing drug and stolen property charges after Six Nations Police spotted a wanted man driving a stolen vehicle, stopping to buy a coffee at a local drive thru.

A  Six Nations Police officer, on patrol,  spotted the man, who was known to be wanted on outstanding warrants, driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, that had been reported stolen, into the Tim Hortons drive-thru on Chiefswood Road Thursday (August 18 2021) at about 12:35 p.m. When the man pulled in marked police vehicles arrived on scene  preventing the vehicle from fleeing. Police told the male driver he was under arrest for outstanding warrants. Police said the man resisted being taken into custody assaulting an office while a female passenger exited the  vehicle and removed an 8 month old child that did not belong to either the female passenger or the driver.
During a search of the man police found  Canadian currency, a cell phone, lighter, straw, pill container, Cocaine, and pink Fentanyl in rock form on him.
Inside the vehicle, in plain view, police saw  crack cocaine along with a glass pipe, suspected to smoke crack cocaine.
Further investigation of the vehicle resulted in finding cocaine, digital scales, Fentanyl, and another cell phone. The vehicle was also on file as stolen.
Police utilized the services of Ogwadeni:deo in reference to the child being inside the vehicle while drugs were present.
As a result of the traffic stop, the male driver and female passenger were charged with the following:

Wade Simon, 37, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing on charges of:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
Possession – Cocaine
Possession – Fentanyl
Possession over $5,000
Possession under $5,000
Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number
Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest
Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than To Attend court X4
Breach of Probation X3
Driving While Under Suspension X3

Jean Martin, 35, of Ohsweken was released on a recognizance with a court date and is facing charges of:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
Possession – Cocaine
Possession – Fentanyl
Possession over $5,000
Possession Under $5,000
Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

ASF fails to get injunction to remove women from Miramichi Lake 

August 20, 2021 28

By Jim Dumville  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peace officers removed barriers limiting access to the Miramichi…

Read more
National News

NDP Leader Singh brings campaign to residential school grave site in Saskatchewan

August 20, 2021 33

OTTAWA- New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh will be focusing the federal election campaign Friday on the…

Read more

Leave a Reply