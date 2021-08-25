Local News
Hamilton police charge man after John A. Macdonald statue allegedly toppled

August 25, 2021 120 views

Hamilton police have charged a Toronto man after a statue of Canada’s first prime minister was toppled in a Hamilton park last weekend. Aiguel Martin Avila Valarde turned himself in earlier this week saying he was one of a number of people who pulled down the statue. Investigators say protesters were at Gore Park on Saturday, and a woman allegedly scaled the statue of John A. Macdonald to tie ropes to it. Police investigators said they had received a number of tips stemming from the release of photos of four suspects they believed to be involved in the action. But before they could arrest him Investigators arrested 56-year-old Aiguel Martin Avila-Valarde turned himself in and said he was charged with mischief over $5,000. He was released on an undertaking. He…

