Little Pantry hopes to re-open this week

August 25, 2021 72 views
Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry will be re-opening soon after Six Nations Health Services criteria is organized. (TIN File Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray Writers SIX NATION OF THE GRAND-  The cupboards may be bare at the Six Nations Free Essentials Little Pantry but they won’t be for long says its organizer The pantry, at the corner of Fourth Line and Mohawk Road had only been open for a few weeks when the organizer, Trish, received an email from Six Nations Health Services telling her to close down until she met health standard criteria “They wanted me to have a Food Handling certificate and there were other items that of course I am going to comply with. I know how important this service is to the community,” she said. The pantry, overseen by volunteers from both on and off reserve, has been providing free non-perishable goods to community…

