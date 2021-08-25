Local News
Parents stuck waiting for Jordan’s Principle funding

August 25, 2021 68 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Wait times for families who need Jordan’s Principle funds are too long and Six Nations Elected Council is sick of it. Councillors passed a recommendation to lobby the government to rectify the situation for families at its Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison Committee meeting on Monday August 23. “People are waiting months, sometimes years and they’re not getting no answers. Navigators can’t seem to be doing anything, they can’t get anything either. This whole program, something needs to happen,” Councillor Helen Miller said. The committee plans to advocate for community members who have been waiting for approval, have filed appeals or were approved, but have not received funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) The motion says these delays can “severely impact community members.” Councillor…

