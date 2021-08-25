Six Nations Police charge two people with drug and stolen property after man stops for coffee

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two people are facing drug and stolen property charges after Six Nations Police spotted a wanted man driving a stolen vehicle, stopping to buy a coffee at a local drive thru.A Six Nations Police officer, on patrol, spotted the man, who was known to be wanted on outstanding warrants, driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, that had been reported stolen, into the Tim Hortons drive-thru on Chiefswood Road Thursday (August 18 2021) at about 12:35 p.m. When the man pulled in marked police vehicles arrived on scene preventing the vehicle from fleeing. Police told the male driver he was under arrest for outstanding warrants. Police said the man resisted being taken into custody assaulting an office while a female passenger exited the vehicle and removed an…



