SN Elected Council gave $8.5 million secret loan to SN Polytechnic school

SN Elected Council approves $8.5 million loan in closed meeting By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has finally made public a decision it made last March to provide an $8.5 million loan to help Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP) buy its Brantford campus but it has not said where the money came from. SNEC approved the “loan” in a closed meeting in March and did not release information on the decision until prodded by Turtle Island News. In announcing it’s purchase of its Brantford campus SNP did not include in the announcement that it had asked for and received, an $8.5 million loan from SNEC. Six Nations Polytechnic actually has two loans for the building at 411 Elgin Street in Brantford. The $8.5 million with SNEC and a…
