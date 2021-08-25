When every second counts, Six Nations Fire is there

By Victoria Gray Writer In an emergency every second counts when getting people in car accidents out of their cars to get medical treatment. Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services demonstrated different ways that firefighters extract people from cars after a crash and explained every step of the process to the community at their Community Awareness event on August 20, at the fire station on Chiefswood Road. Firefighter Bill Wood, who talked the crowd of about 50 people through the extraction said forceful extraction is always the last resort and every extraction is different. “It’s all based on the scene. You can use the same tactics, but it’s all about your ability to problem solve and adapt on scene,” he said. Four firefighters took the front door of a four-door…
